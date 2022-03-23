Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin | 23 March 2022

In this issue

P.1 Urgent support needed for relocation of IDPs in new sites in Amhara Region.

P.2 Response to drought ongoing, with severe limitations.

P.3 Conflict continues to impede humanitarian operations in Northern Ethiopia.

P.3. Human-interest story: The story of Fatouma.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Amhara Regional Government is facilitating the relocation of hundreds of thousands of people displaced from Tigray and Oromia due to conflict and violence.

The Government is putting in place the required basic facilities in relocation sites and providing life-saving assistance to the IDPs. However, the needs far surpass the ongoing efforts.

Urgent support needed for relocation of IDPs in new sites in Amhara Region

The Amhara Regional Government is facilitating the relocation of hundreds of thousands of people displaced mainly from Tigray and bordering areas as well as from Oromia regions due to conflict and violence, according to Amhara Regional authorities and recent multi- agency assessments. To date, the internally displaced people (IDPs) will be relocated from the Kobo Town in North Wollo Zone and Sekota Town in Waghemra Zone.

The relocation of an estimated 60,000 IDPs in Raya Kobo Woreda of North Wollo Zone, Amhara Region started on 14 March.

The majority of IDPs were displaced from Raya Alamata, Ofla,Zata, Korem and Raya Azebo woredas of Southern Zone, Tigray Region. As of 23 March, nearly 10,000 IDPs were reported to have relocated to Jara in Dire Roka Kebele of Habru Woreda.

The Government has started putting in place some basic facilities in relocation sites and providing life-saving assistance to the IDPs, with partners support. The needs far surpass the ongoing efforts and existing resources calling for additional capacity and funding. Ten large rubber tents have been erected, sheltering only a small fraction of the relocated population. At least 100 large tents are required to accommodate those displaced, with 20 of these tents needed urgently. Some 3,000 plastic sheets and 40 medium site tents for shelter construction have also been also dispatched to the new site in Jara. According to the Jara site multi-agency assessment conducted on 17 March, the Government is providing food assistance, while humanitarian partners are supporting with water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) interventions, with 20,000 liters of water delivered daily through water trucks. The construction of latrines is in progress. Shelter, food, WASH, health, nutrition, camp coordination and management as well as protection services remain the priority interventions required.

Since 7 March, the Government has also initiated the relocation of more than 14,000 IDPs from their current base in Sekota in Waghemra Zone to Weleh site, some 8 kilometres from Sekota Town. While tents and large rubber tents have already been provided by the Government, urgent additional multi-sector interventions are required.