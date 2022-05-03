Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin | 2 May 2022

In this issue

P.1 EHCT mission to Metekel Zone witnessed humanitarian response efforts, while significant gaps remain.

P.1 Shortfall of resources persists to meet all drought-related needs across the affected regions.

P.2. Human story: No school, no work

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team (EHCT) conducted a field mission to Metekel Zone, in Benishangul Gumuz Region. The mission met and discussed with local authorities as well as humanitarian partners, including local responders.

• Discussions and field observations reported key gaps in shelter, NFIs, food and WASH assistance amongst others, despite ongoing response efforts. The need to increase resources and response coverage across sectors was highlighted.

• Benishangul Gumuz Region has been experiencing violence since mid-2020, leading to the displacement of more than 400,000 people across the region. Sixtyfive per cent of the IDPs are in Metekel Zone (the epicenter of the violence), followed by Kamashi Zone, Assossa Zone and Mao Komo Special Woreda.

• Humanitarian response to the drought-affected regions of Somali, Oromia, SNNP and Southwest has been promising, but the perennial issue of shortfall of resources to respond to pressing needs continues. As such, large gaps in basic supplies remain for affected populations.

• Donors have pledged US$1.39 billion for humanitarian and development response to the drought ravaging the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia during a highlevel round table in Geneva on 26 April.

• “I can’t work, I can’t go far from the site, but I sometimes go to nearby forest to collect firewood and sell it to buy food”