Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin | 18 April 2022

In this issue

P.1 $15M EHF allocation to drought response

P.1 37,000 newly displaced in Konso zone.

P.2. Social support system at Dibate IDPs site

HIGHLIGHTS

The Ethiopian Humanitarian Fund (EHF) has launched its first reserve allocation for 2022; the $15 million will focus on the drought response in the southeastern of the country. The allocation aims to scale up critical life-saving responses in drought affected areas and consider potential modifications to drought and flood responses ahead of this year’s forecast rainy season.

People in the drought affected areas in Oromia, Somali, and SNNP regions will benefit from the current allocation including in agriculture (livestock), emergency shelter/nonfood items, health, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sectors.

About 37,000 people have been newly displaced from 10 Kebeles including about 19,000 women and girls due to reignited intercommunal violence in Konso zone of Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) region.

Partners on the ground are planning to conduct a rapid joint assessment to identify the actual needs of the displaced population.

IDPs at Dibate town, Benishangul Gumuz Region, told their stories how they cope and support each other, despite experiencing psychosocial and mental health challenges due to the difficult living conditions at the collective sites.