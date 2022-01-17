Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin | 17 January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• The northern Ethiopia conflict has had a heavy toll on affected communities in Afar and Amhara regions. Several hundreds of thousands of people have been uprooted from their homes in search of safety and assistance.

• Communities affected by the conflict in Afar and Amhara lack access to basic and vital services such as health, nutrition and education due to the widespread damage and looting suffered by the ongoing conflict.

• While the humanitarian response has not been up to the required scale during the initial months of the conflict mainly due to insecurity, low presence of humanitarian partners, limited financial resources, and lack of access due to bureaucratic impediments, partners have been scaling up assistance in both regions in recent months as more areas have become accessible, although still insignificant compared to the dire need.

• The impact of the drought in eastern and southern Ethiopia has extended to at least 11 administrative zones across three regions, namely Somali (six zones), Oromia (four zones) and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples – SNNP (one zone) regions

• The number of livestock dying of lack of food and water is staggering and increasing by the day. A rough estimation had put the number at 68,000 in November, and at 172, 000 one month later (95,000 in Oromia, 67,000 in Somali and 10, 000 in SNNPR). An additional 2 million livestock across the three regions are at risk of dying and in need of emergency feed, water, and vaccination.

• Overall, the drought is currently affecting the livelihood of some 4 million people across the drought-affected areas.

• The Government of Ethiopia along with humanitarian partners are mobilizing multi-sector responses with some funds allocated by the Government and donors.

However, the allocated funds remain insufficient in the face of existing and growing needs.

• When the Hagayya (the short season rain) failed to materialize in September 2021, the elders of the small village of Lafto in Dubuluk Woreda of the Borena Zone, Oromia region gathered and did their rituals, hoping and praying that the rain will come, but it didn’t. Soon, the Ellas (ponds) began to dry up. The community’s worst fear became a reality…Bona (drought) struck again.