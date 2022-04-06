Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin | 06 April 2022

In this issue

P.1 EHCT visit to drought affected areas.

P.2 Continuing relocation in Amhara region.

P.2 Repatriation of 100,000 migrants.

P.3. Human-interest story: “I hope that this kind of assistance expands to other schools too.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Ethiopia Humanitarian Country Team who visited Shebelle Zone of Somali Region and East Bale Zone of Oromia Region on 29-31 March, renewed their commitment to scale-up food and non-food assistance in affected areas across the southern and southeastern parts of Ethiopia and called for all stakeholders to step in to make the drought response a key priority.

• The drought is having a devastating impact on the lives and the livelihoods of affected population, with an estimated 8 million drought affected people in Oromia, Somali,

SNNP, and Southwest regions and close to one and a half million livestock reported to have died due to lack of water and feeds.