Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access Snapshot (July - December 2021)

From July - December 2021 the operational and security environment in Ethiopia continued to deteriorate. Humanitarian access and space were reduced due to hostilities that intensified throughout northern Ethiopia (Afar, Amhara, and Tigray), Oromia, and Benishangul Gumuz (BGR) regions. Partners faced increasing operational constraints and bureaucratic impediments to work and mobilize aid to affected populations across the country. As a result, humanitarian space and relief programmes have significantly reduced, delayed or stopped in areas affected by violence, impacting lifesaving activities that serve millions of people. On 2 November, the Government of Ethiopia declared a National State of Emergency (SOE) for a period of six months. Following the declaration of the SOE, numerous civilians and aid workers were arrested (many have since been released) and the movement of humanitarian supplies and personnel has been impacted.

Humanitarian access to people in need has been uneven and unpredictable, forcing organizations to constantly adapt to a rapidly changing operational environment. Meanwhile, in areas affected by military operations and violence in northern Ethiopia, the populations’ access to aid has been significantly curtailed by; looting of civilian infrastructure by parties to the conflict, the cessation and collapse of public services, and the disruption of electricity, communications, and banking services, leading to a limited humanitarian response.

In northern Ethiopia, logistical issues including lack of authorization by parties to the conflict for humanitarian convoys, equipment, etc., tensions with local communities, and ever-changing regulations, have created huge challenges for relief operations. In addition, looting of aid supplies/assets, vandalization of humanitarian facilities, violence, harassment, arrests, and expulsions of aid workers have been reported. This has been aggravated by unfounded accusations and ongoing suspicions against aid organizations and a strong anti UN/INGO sentiment across the country, compromising the safety and security of humanitarian actors and restricting access to people in need.

In Tigray, the conflict took a sudden shift at the end of June 2021 when Tigray forces (TF) regained control of most of Tigray, while some parts of Tigray remain under the control of different parties to the conflict. Subsequently, hostilities spread through northern and eastern Amhara and Afar regions reaching the North Shewa zone (200 km from Addis Ababa), displacing hundreds of thousands of people. In Afar, intensive clashes took place in Awsi/Zone 1, Fanti/Zone 4, Hari/Zone 5 and Kilbati/Zone 2. In December, ENDF and allies recaptured most territories in Amhara and Afar while TF withdrew to Tigray. At the time of writing, fighting in Abala woreda (Awsi/Zone 2) of Afar region, as well as in boundary areas of Amhara region bordering Tigray (North Gondar, Wag Hamra, and North Wollo zones), has continued. Tensions along the border with Eritrea and along the zonal boundary with Western Tigray persist, prompting new population displacements and limiting access to people in need. In Tigray, the safety and security of the civilian population and aid workers continue to be compromised due to reported airstrikes.

In Amhara and Afar regions, partners have been unable to reach large areas as a result of ongoing clashes as well as restrictions on movement by authorities, despite huge pressure to scale up the response. Humanitarian partners have denounced the looting and destruction of public facilities, including health centers, schools, water systems, and private infrastructure in contested areas. Heavy mortar fire on populated areas such as Kombolcha, Lalibela, Dessie, Chifra, Alamata, and Abala caused many civilian casualties, compromising the safety of the general population and aid workers. Taking into consideration the vast destruction of public/private assets reported earlier in Tigray, throughout northern Ethiopia the population has been left with minimal (if any) access to essential services, imposing a major toll on the most vulnerable people, including children, people suffering from chronic diseases, and pregnant/lactating women.

In Oromia, hostilities between security forces and the armed group “Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) – “Shane” increased in scale and scope, with attacks in previously stable areas of western Oromia such as Horo Guduru Wellega and South West Shewa zones. In southern Oromia, violence continued to compromise humanitarian access in Guji and West Guji zones, prompting new displacements in rural areas.

Throughout the Oromia region, relief programmes have stopped or halted multiple times, pushing the population towards negative coping mechanisms and exposing them to protection concerns. In eastern Oromia, tensions between Geri (Somali) and Jarso (Oromo) communities in Chinaksen (Oromia) and Tuliguled (Somali) woredas lingered in 2021, causing casualties, limiting access to internally displaced peoples (IDP) and returnees, and creating new/secondary population displacements.

In BGR, unidentified armed groups (UAGs) continued attacks against security forces and government officials. The ongoing insecurity has prevented partners from conducting activities to assist IDPs and local communities. Violence evolved into a wider armed confrontation involving ENDF and allied regional forces against the UAGs. At the time of writing, relief operations remain minimal in Metekel and Kemashi zones due to security challenges. Several Gumuz community members have fled to rural areas due to ongoing tensions, with the majority living in inaccessible areas which are difficult for partners to reach. Since June, ongoing violence has displaced hundreds of thousands of people within BGR and an unknown number to neighboring Oromia. The humanitarian situation is extremely dire as the ongoing conflict has limited people’s access to essential services. Most public services are suspended in rural areas, dozens of schools and health centers have been destroyed and others are being used by IDPs, impacting the delivery of essential services.

Meanwhile, localized tensions reportedly continued in Amhara region (between security forces and Qemant communities in West Gondar), in Afar region (inter-communal tensions between Afari and Somali (Issa clan) communities), and in Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's Region (SNNPR) (inter-communal tensions in Konso and Bench Sheko zones).