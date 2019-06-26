Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access Situation Report, May 2019

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 May 2019. The next report will be issued around July – August 2019.

OVERVIEW

In May, humanitarian access worsened as a result of an increase of security incidents and restrictions on IDP access to assistance, against a backdrop of massive government-led IDP returns.

Active hostilities remain the main cause hampering access in Ethiopia, with 74 of such incidents reported in May (out of a total of 112), most of them in in West and Southern Oromia, i.e. Borena, East and West Wellega, Guji and West Guji zones.

The re-displacement of large number of IDPs to areas with access constraints is a major concern. Such is - for instance - the case of IDPs returned from the Wellegas (Oromia) to Kamashi zone (BGR), which the UN has not accessed for nine months.

Most IDP returns have been conducted without major security incidents as the Government invested significantly in enhancing security conditions in return areas. However, in Gedeo and West Guji, partners have reported a number of protection concerns like intimidation, detention, and sporadic reports of IDPs been beaten by security forces.

The IDP return operation has challenged IDPs individual rights and access to aid given the dismantling of displacement sites, the dispersing of IDPs upon areas of return (hampering aid deliveries), and the limited assistance made avaialble in areas of return.