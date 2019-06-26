26 Jun 2019

Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access Situation Report, May 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.1 MB)

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 31 May 2019. The next report will be issued around July – August 2019.

OVERVIEW

  • In May, humanitarian access worsened as a result of an increase of security incidents and restrictions on IDP access to assistance, against a backdrop of massive government-led IDP returns.

  • Active hostilities remain the main cause hampering access in Ethiopia, with 74 of such incidents reported in May (out of a total of 112), most of them in in West and Southern Oromia, i.e. Borena, East and West Wellega, Guji and West Guji zones.

  • The re-displacement of large number of IDPs to areas with access constraints is a major concern. Such is - for instance - the case of IDPs returned from the Wellegas (Oromia) to Kamashi zone (BGR), which the UN has not accessed for nine months.

  • Most IDP returns have been conducted without major security incidents as the Government invested significantly in enhancing security conditions in return areas. However, in Gedeo and West Guji, partners have reported a number of protection concerns like intimidation, detention, and sporadic reports of IDPs been beaten by security forces.

  • The IDP return operation has challenged IDPs individual rights and access to aid given the dismantling of displacement sites, the dispersing of IDPs upon areas of return (hampering aid deliveries), and the limited assistance made avaialble in areas of return.

  • Partners shall carry out localized risk analyses before initiating shelter reconstruction activities, and community and livelihoods recovery programmes in areas of IDP returns that remain unstable from an access and security perspective (“do no harm”).

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.