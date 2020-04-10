Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access Situation Report, January - March 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period January to March 2020. The next report will be issued in June 2020.

OVERVIEW

• The operational environment to relief operations remained permissive through the reporting period.

Most access impediments continue related to hostilities, intra-community conflicts or social unrest, hindering the quality of the humanitarian response, and to COVID-19.

• Humanitarian partners are committed to support the government response to COVID-19 and ensure that critical activities are sustained. Partners are actively implementing precautionary measures to ensure the safety of aid personnel and the population.

• The humanitarian community is working with government counterparts to ensure that partners can continue movements and operations throughout the country, bearing in mind restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

• Ongoing security operations in West and Southern Oromia had a serious impact on the ability of partners to deliver assistance, with dozens of projects temporarily suspended impacting thousands.

• Intra-community violence has escalated between ethnic Gumuz and Amhara in Benishangul Gumuz, and between Afar and neighboring Somali, Amhara and Oromo communities, prompting new displacements and limiting humanitarian access.

• Elsewhere, localized violence and social unrest challenged relief operations on an intermittent basis. During Epiphany celebration, inter-religious conflict erupted in various places, particularly Dire Dawa and Harar, causing the suspension of activities and hibernation of staff.

• On 31 March, the government lifted the restriction on communications in Western Oromia in place since January, which had significanly impacted relief operations in the region.

• Whilst UN and NGO partners are not directly targeted in the violence, the likelihood of suffering collateral damage is high, either during road movements or programme delivery. Partners have reported an increase of incidents with security forces, comprising cases of intimidation at check points and forceful commandeering of their vehicles.

• Amhara and SNNPR authorities have taken positive steps towards enabling assistance to IDPs. In Awi zone, Amhara, food aid has been distributed to IDPs for the first time in nine months, while in SNNPR, authorities have authorized the roll-out of the Displacement Tracking Monitoring (DTM) system.