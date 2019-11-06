06 Nov 2019

Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access Situation Report, August – September 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period August - September 2019. The next report will be issued in December 2019.

OVERVIEW

• The humanitarian community remains concerned over the high risk that localized conflict poses to the safety of aid workers. The 5 September attack against an INGO vehicle in Gambela, where two aid workers were killed, is the first deliberate attack against a humanitarian partner in Ethiopia in recent times.

• Localized clashes in western and southern Oromia continue to limit access to population in need and the quality of the response. The situation in Guji zone has significantly deteriorated in 2019, limiting assistance to IDPs.

• Renewed violence in Amhara in the end of September, displaced an estimated additional 15,000 people, tensions remain high in the area while authorities and partners are mobilizing to respond.

• Assistance is still not reaching the persons most in need, in particular IDPs who did not return to areas of origin and remain displaced. Partners report lack of access to an estimated 40,000 IDPs in Gedeo (SNNPR), 20,000 in Wellegas (Oromia), and 17,000 in Awi zone (Amhara).

• In some areas IDPs are being coerced to return through denial of assistance, with aid made conditional to returns, in violation of the principles of voluntary, safe and dignified return. Assistance to IDPs in Awi zone is compromised by the dismantling of sites and ending food aid.

• Insufficient food assistance to the affected population was reported in multiple locations, e.g.
Hararges, Wellegas and southern Oromia, Benishangul Gumuz. This is prompting an increase in malnutrition rates and pushing IDPs to resort to extreme copying mechanisms.

• There remain significant gaps in the provision of basic services in areas of IDP returns, compromising their sustainability. In Kamashi (BGR), access to health, WASH, and education services are highly constrained.

• The rainy season has hampered operations in multiple locations across the country, including in areas with large number of IDPs such as southern Somali region. Meanwhile, access to thousands of people in Afar region has been affected by floods.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.