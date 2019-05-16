16 May 2019

Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access Situation Report, April 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (928.64 KB)

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 30 April 2019. The next report will be issued on or around 01 June 2019.

OVERVIEW

  • The overall operational environment to humanitarian operations in Ethiopia remains permissive.

  • Localized hostilities between the Ethiopian Defense Forces (EDF) and Unidentified Armed Groups (UAGs) as well as between different ethnic groups along regional boundary areas continue to hamper consistent humanitarian access.

  • Most access incidents reported by partners in April are related to armed clashes, localized insecurity, and intercommunal conflict, whereby pocket areas of inaccessibility can affect thousands of people in need.

  • The National Flood Taskforce issued a flood alert in belg-receiving areas of the country and river flows caused by highland rains. Over 5,600 people were displaced by floods in Selti woreda, Selte zone (SNNP region). Physical access was also impeded in Somali region as a result of poor road conditions and seasonal rivers becoming impassable, particularly in Dollo Ado road to Liban zone.

  • Humanitarian partners in Ethiopia are not a target. However, this could change as frustration is growing among the affected population given the scale of the needs and the challenges in the response.

  • Partners need to allocate appropriate resources in communicating with communities and ensuring their activities are adhered to the humanitarian principles of operational independence, neutrality and impartiality.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.