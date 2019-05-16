Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access Situation Report, April 2019

This report is produced by OCHA Ethiopia in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 1 to 30 April 2019. The next report will be issued on or around 01 June 2019.

OVERVIEW

The overall operational environment to humanitarian operations in Ethiopia remains permissive.

Localized hostilities between the Ethiopian Defense Forces (EDF) and Unidentified Armed Groups (UAGs) as well as between different ethnic groups along regional boundary areas continue to hamper consistent humanitarian access.

Most access incidents reported by partners in April are related to armed clashes, localized insecurity, and intercommunal conflict, whereby pocket areas of inaccessibility can affect thousands of people in need.

The National Flood Taskforce issued a flood alert in belg-receiving areas of the country and river flows caused by highland rains. Over 5,600 people were displaced by floods in Selti woreda, Selte zone (SNNP region). Physical access was also impeded in Somali region as a result of poor road conditions and seasonal rivers becoming impassable, particularly in Dollo Ado road to Liban zone.

Humanitarian partners in Ethiopia are not a target. However, this could change as frustration is growing among the affected population given the scale of the needs and the challenges in the response.