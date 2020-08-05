Ethiopia: HRP Funding Situation in July, 2010-2020 - As of 31 July 2020

The Ethiopia Humanitarian Respones Plan, which targets 16.5 million people with life saving humanitarian interventions, is significantly underfunded and at it's lowest July funding level of the past eleven years. Out of the required US$ 1.65 billion, only 31.2 per cent has been funded to date, leaving a gap of US$ 1.13 billion unmet requirements. The unmet requirements have never been so high before in Ethiopia at mid-year, and never before exceeded US$1 billion. Particularly the non-food clusters are severely underfunded, with only 26 per cent of the yearly requirements being met so far. The non-food funding level has not been so low since 2012. The July food funding level of 38 per cent is the lowest it has been in the last 5 years