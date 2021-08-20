Ethiopia: How to support survivors of gender-based violence when a GBV actor is not available in your area - A step-by-step pocket guide for humanitarian practitioners [EN/AM/OM/SO/TI]

This version of the Gender Based Violence Pocket Guide and the accompanying mobile application were produced in 2020 with financial support from UNICEF and UN Women. It is based on the original English version of the globally endorsed interagency resource, and has been adapted for the Ethiopian context. The adaptation and translation of the Pocket Guide was led by UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women, and the Ministry of Women, Children, and Youth (MoWCY) with additional technical support from specialists from the International Rescue Committee, the Child Protection and Gender Based Violence Area of Responsibility, and the PSEA Network in Ethiopia. The addition of information within the Ethiopian context, referral resources and local terminology were key adaptions made.