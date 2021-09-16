Ethiopia — Household Level Intention Survey: Tigray Region (July 2021)

In July 2021, the International Organization for Migration (IOM)'s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), Camp Coordinaton and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster and Protection Cluster worked together to carry out household level intention surveys in Tigray region for the first time. In response to this changing mobility context, the purpose of the household level intention survey was to better understand the intention of IDPs in urban areas with high displacement concentrations, the barriers preventing their preferred durable solution and the support needed to pursue that durable solution. The household level intention survey was conducted in Abi Adi, Adigrat, Adwa, Axum, Mekelle, Sheraro and Shire, where representative sampling was deployed in each of these 7 urban areas.

In terms of preferred durable solutions, 89% of respondents wanted to return to their places of origin, 10% wanted to locally integrate, less than 1% wanted to relocate/resettle and less than 1% was unsure or preferred not to answer the question. Of those who wanted to return, 95% stated that the availability of food was the main factor that needs to be ensured before starting return. This was followed by the need for safety and security as stated by 64% of respondents, the renovation or reconstruction of shelter by 40% of respondents and the avaibility of livelihoods options as mentioned by 29% of respondents. 53% of surveyed IDPs cited that they originated from Western zone while 28% of surveyed IDPs cited that they came from Northwestern zone. Meanwhile, an overwhelming majority of IDP households surveyed (99%) said that their main need is food. This was followed by shelter, as mentioned by 71% of IDP households and non-food items (NFIs) as mentioned by 63% of IDP households.

In light of these intentions and needs, recommendations have also been made at the end of the report. This includes that IDPs should be given the option to return, resettle in suitable locations within Tigray, or remain in their areas of displacement until they voluntarily decide to return or resettle elsewhere. They should be free to choose whether to receive humanitarian assistance in their location of displacement, return or resettlement.