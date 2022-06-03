Ethiopia: HLP Issue Mapping, June 2022

OVERVIEW of HLP ISSUES

Land tenure documentation

Land tenure documentation is needed to conrm HLP-related entitlements and rights, and provides legal protection of the HLP rights.

Land Swapping and Illegal sales

Land swapping takes place when landowners swap land with someone is another area. These exchanges are often undocumented and illegal, and the consequences go beyond just insecurity of tenure, but can also entail implications on the owner’s civil rights such as their right to vote.

Secondary Occupation

Secondary occupation is the residence in a home/land after the legitimate owners/users have fled.