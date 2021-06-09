Ethiopia Health Cluster Situation and Response Dashboard, Jan - March 2021

Situation

In the reporting period, there were four ongoing emergencies in the country including humanitarian response in Tigray, BG, Amhara (North Shewa + Oromia special zone), SNNPR, COVID19 response in all 12 regions, protracted IDP situation in West Guji/ Gedeo and Somali region and Cholera in SNNPR, Sidama and Oromiya.

Response

Coordination of partners, assessing needs and risk, supporting access to essential health services, providing medical kits and supplies.to ensure continuity of essential health services, supporting resource mobilization efforts, monitoring performance against set benchmarks , disease surveillance, and emergency response including COVID-19 response and Cholera etc.

Challenges

Unstable security situation and low levels of funding have limited the cluster’s reach