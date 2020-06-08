Ethiopia
Ethiopia Health Cluster: COVID-19 Response Bulletin Issue 8, 8 Jun 2020
Attachments
Key Issues this week:
Ensuring respiratory etiquette in health facilities by triaging, review symptomatic patients in open spaces or isolation room
Support the use of masks for HCW, non-HCW, the sick and caregivers, and in locations with community transmission
Concerns regarding cases of SAM among CU5 and PLW in quarantine facilities
Ongoing response to other disease outbreaks like cholera and measles and floods