Ethiopia

Ethiopia Health Cluster: COVID-19 Response Bulletin Issue 8, 8 Jun 2020

Key Issues this week:

  • Ensuring respiratory etiquette in health facilities by triaging, review symptomatic patients in open spaces or isolation room

  • Support the use of masks for HCW, non-HCW, the sick and caregivers, and in locations with community transmission

  • Concerns regarding cases of SAM among CU5 and PLW in quarantine facilities

  • Ongoing response to other disease outbreaks like cholera and measles and floods

