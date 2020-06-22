Ethiopia

Ethiopia Health Cluster: COVID-19 Response Bulletin Issue 10; 22 Jun 2020

Key Issues this week:

  • Discussion on the MHPSS intervention pyramid with great emphasis on the lower levels

  • Integration of MHPSS in all ongoing essential health projects in humanitarian settings

  • Self care, social networks and community engagement important for emergency affected populations

  • Referrals pathways to primary health services and specialist services must be established and strengthened

  • All frontline projects for the recently concluded EHF 2020 SA1 incorporated MHPSS and COVID-19 components

