Ethiopia
Ethiopia Health Cluster: COVID-19 Response Bulletin Issue 10; 22 Jun 2020
Attachments
Key Issues this week:
Discussion on the MHPSS intervention pyramid with great emphasis on the lower levels
Integration of MHPSS in all ongoing essential health projects in humanitarian settings
Self care, social networks and community engagement important for emergency affected populations
Referrals pathways to primary health services and specialist services must be established and strengthened
All frontline projects for the recently concluded EHF 2020 SA1 incorporated MHPSS and COVID-19 components