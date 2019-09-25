Ethiopia: Health Cluster Bulletin #7, August, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• 1,282 cases of cholera, with 53 confirmed by culture have been reported since April 2019. There are active outbreaks in Oromia, SNNP, Somali and Afar regions.

• A synchronized round one mOPV2 vaccination campaign was implemented in five zones (Dolo, Jarar, Fafan, Nogob and Erar) of Somali region targeting 586,511 children, coordinated between emergency and development programs.

• In August, a multi-agency returnees’ needs assessment was conducted in East and West Hararge zones. In most of the return sites, access to health services was reported very poor due to huge damages to health facilities.

Situation update

According to the most recent information from the EPHI, 1,282 cases of cholera were reported since April 2019. Currently there are active outbreaks in Oromia, SNNPR, Somali and Afar regions. Health Cluster partners are providing support for cholera prevention and control activities in all outbreak affected areas. Coordination, case management, surveillance and social mobilization are maintained and strengthened. The outbreak response was enhanced by the response teams deployed from EPHI and regional health bureaus with the engagement of community.

40,340 cases, with no deaths, have been reported in Dire Dawa since the Chikungunya outbreak started in August 2019. The number of cases reported daily has decreased to around 600 from a peak of 1,860. Environmental control activities are being intensified. Health education focusing on reducing or eliminating larval habitats for the mosquito vectors is continuing. Entomological assessments and active case search are being conducted.

Measles outbreaks are ongoing in Amhara (703), Afar (548), Oromia (4,611) and Somali (2,340) regions. 8,202 suspected cases have so far been reported. 50.2% of reported cases are under 5 age group and 25.5% of cases are 15-44 years of age.

On 15-26 August, a multi-agency returnees’ needs assessment was conducted in East and West Hararge zones. In most of the return sites, access to health services was reported very poor due to huge damages to health facilities. For example, 30% of health posts in Meyu Muluke, 25% of HP in Kumbi and 6% of HP in Mieso were fully destroyed, while 25% of the HP in Meyu Muluke, 25% of HP in Kumbi and 6% of HP in Mieso woredas were partially damaged. There were reports of 28 HP that were closed during the conflict in Chinaksen woreda. Also there were significant gaps in health workers, as some left due to the conflict – for example in Meyu Muluke, Kumbi, Doba and Mieso woredas, most of the health workers and HEW left during conflict and have not returned to their duty stations. This is happening at a time when there are ongoing cholera, measles, malaria and scabies outbreaks in the same zones.

Thus, rehabilitation and repairs of damaged facilities at returnee sites, equipping health posts and centers with necessary furniture and medical supplies including essential drugs, equipment and nutritional supplies are among the priority needs identified. Establishing mobile health teams will help in managing observed preventable disease at returnees’ sites, and this will also improve the existing maternal and child health status. It was also noted that there is need to strengthen the existing primary healthcare services and referral linkages in returnee sites by supporting the government systems with human resources, and related health and nutrition needs.