02 Sep 2019

Ethiopia: Health Cluster Bulletin #6, July, 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.27 MB)

Highlights

  • 1090 cases of cholera, with 45 confirmed by culture have been reported since April 2019. There are active outbreaks in Oromia and Harari.

  • Due to health system barriers like cost sharing and IDP/returnees status, there have been reports of returnees lacking access to essential health services in some areas. Advocacy with the health authorities for solutions continues.

  • EPHI compiled a list of 171 partially and completely destroyed health facilities in locations of return. A more detailed HeRAMS exercise has been planned. It is important for all stakeholders to start focusing on rehabilitation as part of recovery, to wean the communities from MHNT.

Situation update

1090 cases of cholera, with 45 confirmed by culture have been reported since April 2019. There are active outbreaks in Oromia and Harari, as well as sporadic cases from Addis Ababa and Tigray. The outbreaks in Amhara and Dire Dawa are declared over as these regions didn’t report cases for more than 30 days. WHO, UNICEF, SCI, MSF-E, MCMDO, IRC, IMC, AAH, Care and WVE are supporting various elements of the cholera outbreak response in different locations.

The cholera outbreak in Amibara woreda of Afar region was controlled after successful maintenance work on the water pipe system supplying the farming area. No cholera cases were reported from the commercial farms of Tigray and Amhara during this planting season. However, the possibility of outbreaks cannot be excluded because there was no report of a major improvement of the WaSH situation in these farms.

Suspected measles cases totaling 7,899 were reported from 4 regions from week 1 to 32, 2019; Amhara (703), Afar (548), Oromia (4,360) and Somali (2,288). More than 72% of the cases had never received vaccination indicating the need to improve routine immunization.

The physical return of IDP was completed. Field assessments have indicated that essential services to the returnees are hampered by partial or complete destruction of health facilities, failure of health workers to return to their duty stations, and inability of health facilities to provide free treatment because of shortage of medical supplies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.