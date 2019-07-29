29 Jul 2019

Ethiopia: Health Cluster Bulletin #5 June, 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cumulatively 990 cases of cholera, with 33 confirmed by culture have been reported since April 2019. WHO, UNICEF, SCI, MSF-E are supporting the cholera outbreak response in different locations.

  • Ethiopia has embarked on the cholera control and elimination roadmap. A high level advocacy meeting is scheduled on 23 July 2019 where the plan will be rolled out to stakeholders, in line with GTFCC 2030 strategy.

  • The government-led IDP return exercise was completed. In some locations, there is limited access to health services, with health facilities completely destroyed, and shortages of medicines and medical supplies reported.

Situation update

Cumulatively 990 cases of cholera, with 33 confirmed by culture have been reported since April 2019. Addis Ababa, Oromia, Afar and Tigray have active outbreak. The outbreak in Amhara and Somali was recently called off by EPHI after no cases were reported for more than 30 days. WHO, UNICEF, SCI, MSF-E are supporting various elements of the cholera outbreak response in different locations. IMC, IRC, MCMDO, AAH will also provide some support starting soon.

With the ongoing rains, and unchanged underlying risks across the country, the cholera outbreak is far from over. These factors include congestion in the slums and secondary displacement locations, poor sewage and sanitation facilities, low access to clean drinking water, poor regulation and standards for commercial farms and eateries around construction areas that have large numbers of casual laborers. The outbreak has been migratory, with an irregular epi-curve, hence calling for greater response preparedness in all hotspot areas.

The government-led IDP return exercise was completed. Recent Protection monitoring assessments have revealed that due to insecurity in areas of return, large numbers of people who were returned to their places of origin have gone back to the communities in which they were hosted as IDP. Many houses, schools and health facilities were completely burned down. In some locations, there is limited access to health services, with shortages of medicines and medical supplies, and returnees are fetching water from unprotected water sources with no water treatment chemicals. People are being accommodated under very crowded communal shades. No NFI has been distributed in some areas of return. There have been complaints from IDP who remained behind claiming that they have been denied access to any services except in the area of return.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.