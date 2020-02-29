Ethiopia: Health Cluster Bulletin #13, February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Ethiopia’s Minister of Health declared a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak on 13 March 2020. Since then a total of 11 cases with 261 contacts have been reported. As of 22 March, 41 African countries had reported 1,268 conformed cases and 39 deaths.

• A yellow fever outbreak was declared in Ener Enor woreda of Gurage zone. 2 confirmed cases and 38 suspected cases were reported as of 19 March 2020. A ring vaccination campaign is planned in March.

• It was noted at the monthly cluster meeting that funding data other than the EHF was not fully reported. Partners agreed to intensify efforts in bilateral resource mobilization and improve information sharing.