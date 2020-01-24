Ethiopia: Health Cluster Bulletin #11, December 2019 Reporting period: 1-31 December 2019

Emergency type: Multiple Events Reporting period: 1-31 December2019

6.0 MILLION IN NEED

1.6 M IDP TARGETED

1.6 M HOST TARGETED

73 WOREDAS

HIGHLIGHTS

• New cholera outbreaks were confirmed in 4 woredas of South Omo zone and Kelafo woreda of Shebelle zone in addition to Gamo Gofa zone. 704 cases were reported in South Omo, 160 cases in Kelafo and 293 cases in Gamo Gofa.

• A case of cVDPV2 was confirmed in East Shewa zone, not linked to the one of West Arsi zone. The government and partners have planned 3 rounds of mOPV2 vaccination campaigns in 72 high risk woredas in Oromia & SNNPR.

• Considering the insecurity, long distances, low health workers coverage, and minimal presence of humanitarian actors in Guji zone, the implication is reduced availability of and access to essential health services for IDP.

Situation update

In December, EPHI reported new cholera outbreaks in four woredas of South Omo zone and Kelafo woreda of Shebelle zone in addition to another outbreak in Gamo Gofa zone. So far 704 cases were reported in South Omo, 160 cases in Kelafo and 293 cases in Gamo Gofa. All regions and administrative cities except Gambela and Benishangul Gumuz were affected by cholera in 2019. Health Cluster partners are supporting the government in cholera prevention and control activities in all outbreak affected areas. Coordination, case management, surveillance, water and sanitation interventions, risk communication and social mobilization were maintained and strengthened. The outbreak response was enhanced by the teams deployed from national and regional health bureaus with the engagement of communities.

There are ongoing measles outbreaks most notably in West and East Hararge zones, with 1,079 and 2,067 cases reported cumulatively since September. Most cases were from Odabultum woreda, and 65% of cases were children under five. 46% and 77% of cases in West and East Hararge had not received a single dose of measles vaccine.

Response interventions including case management and enhanced routine EPI are ongoing. Mass measles vaccination campaigns targeting over 1.5 million children 6 months and 15 years have been planned.

Dengue fever outbreak is ongoing in Gewane woreda of Afar and Dolo Ado and Dolo Bay woredas of Somali. 457 cases were reported in Afar and 315 cases in Somali.

A multi-agency rapid assessment was conducted in Guji zone in December following the new wave of conflict and population displacement. The zonal authorities estimated that there were about 40,000 old IDP and 80,000 new IDP in six woredas of the zone. Majority of these people are living in the host communities, and some are in small collective sites and rental houses. Significant needs were observed in food, nutrition, WaSH, ESNFI and health, with limited humanitarian support. All existing health facilities were functional except three health posts that were closed in Liben woreda. No health facilities were vandalized or looted during the conflict. However, it was notable that all the health facilities were operating with a workforce less than 50% of the recommended numbers.

The average distance for people to reach health facilities was shown to be over 10 km. Considering all these factors of insecurity, long distances, low health workers coverage, and minimal presence of humanitarian actors, the implication is reduced availability of and access to essential health services.