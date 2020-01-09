Ethiopia: Health Cluster Bulletin #10, November 2019

Emergency type: Multiple Events

Reporting period: 1-30 November 2019

6.0 MILLION IN NEED

1.6 M IDP TARGETED

1.6 M HOST TARGETED

73 WOREDAS

HIGHLIGHTS

• Cholera outbreaks continued across the country, totalling 2,074 cases since April, with cases currently reported in 4 woredas of Oromia and Afar regions, and partners supporting governmentled response.

• Awi zonal authorities reported that over 21,000 people were displaced into the zone since September 2018, majority from Metekel zone in April 2019. The IDP are in dire need of essential services including health.

• The leadership of the MHPSS TWG secretariat was transferred from UNICEF to WHO, and the group is expected to steer partners towards integrating elements of MHPSS in their health projects.

Situation update

The EPHI reported that since April this year, there have been 2,074 cases of cholera in the country, with all regions and administrative cities affected, except Gambela and Benishangul Gumuz. Health Cluster partners are providing support for cholera prevention and control activities in all outbreak affected areas. Coordination, Case management, surveillance and social mobilization are maintained and strengthened. The outbreak response is enhanced by the response teams deployed from national and regional health bureau with the engagement of communities.

Chikungunya outbreak is ongoing in 3 woredas of Afar region and 1 woreda of Somali region. 4,334 cases were reported since the onset in September.

Dengue fever outbreak is ongoing in Gewane woreda of Afar region. 1,187 cases with 49 new cases without death were reported since the outbreak started in September.

The impact of conflict induced displacement from April 2019 is still felt within Metekel and Awi zones. Although the security situation has improved in Awi zone following the creation of a command-post and deployment of security forces, sporadic violence and killings continue along the regional boundary of the two regions. IDP on both sides are unwilling to return due to safety and security concerns. According to Awi zonal estimates, 21,000 people were displaced into the zone since September 2018, majority from Metekel zone in April 2019. There were reports of lootings and damage to assets, civilian casualties and subsequent increase in vulnerability due to loss of livelihoods and overburdened coping mechanisms. Currently, most of the displaced people live in host communities. Attempted assessments were hampered by insecurity and lack of access to the remote locations hosting most IDP. Information regarding the IDP was received from zone and woreda officials and from discussions with IDP in kebele/woreda capitals. The IDP are in dire need of food assistance and essential health services. Zonal authorities reported high cases of malaria, diarrhea, scabies and respiratory diseases. The risk of disease outbreaks is high due to lack of shelter for most of the IDP.