Ethiopia
Ethiopia: Government and partners release revised humanitarian response plan
The Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners yesterday released a revised 2020 humanitarian requirement document outlining additional humanitarian priorities since the January release of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan.
The revised plan targets 6.5 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance at a cost of US$1.65 billion.
