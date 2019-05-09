Ethiopia: Gedeo and West Guji Displacement and Access Snapshot As of 25 April 2019

The humanitarian situation in West Guji – Gedeo remains dire, with hundreds of thousands of people in need of assistance. According to the latest DTM, over 690,000 people have been forcibly displaced since April 2018.

Humanitarian partners and Government counterparts are scaling up the response, however, urgent multi-sectoral needs remain unaddressed. Since February, the number of people registered as displaced has increased by over 70,000. Living conditions in host communities are deteriorating, after months of prolonged pressure on scarce resources. Hence, IDPs are joining overcrowded collective sites, with current conditions below international standards, including increased malnutrition rates and an enhanced risk of communicable disease outbreaks. The Government plans to return IDPs to their areas of origin, however, during the reporting period, a small number of IDPs have voluntary returned citing concerns over safety and security. Overall, some 74,869 IDPs live in collective centers or hostcommunities in areas with limited access by humanitarian partners.

HUMANITARIAN ACCESS

Gedeo: The previous access impediments by Zone authorities preventing partners’ access to IDP sitesin Gedeo zoe were lifted by mid-March, following massive media coverage. Partners do not report any major obstacles in terms of access and mobility in the Zone. On the other hand, as the rainy season approaches, impor tant bottlenecks need to be addressed in terms of physical access to people in need, which could have greater impact. For instance, the road to Gedeb Woreda (Banko – tetatu Kebele) and to the ‘Chopke IDP site’ as well as the road to Gotiti are critical hostpots.

West Guji: Armed conflict and community violence between the Ethiopian Defence Forces (EDF) and Unidentified Armed Groups (UAG) as well as between dfferent ethnic/ community groups in pocket areas in Kercha, Bule Hora, Gelana and Birbirsa Kojowa Woredas continue to hamper access to people in need. These clashes have involved violent attacks, leading to deaths, injuries and the burning of houses and looting of personal properties. Such violence aims to expulse other population groups from the territory and/or hinder possible returns, and is impacting the provision of assistance in rural areas to both to IDPs and host communities.

While no direct attacks against humanitarians have been reported, there have been some incidents of threats and intimidation by UAG elements.