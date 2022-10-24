Ethiopia: Gambella Region Flood Update (As of 21 October 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Large parts of Gambella Region are prone to perennial river and flash flooding. The major rivers, Akobo,

Alworo, Baro (Openo) and Gilo and their tributaries, often burst their banks during the rainy season and flood communities along the riverbanks, causing loss of life and livelihoods, displacing people and leading to waterborne diseases.

In 2022, heavy rains from early August to October caused flooding across 12 woredas and in the regional capital. At least 185,200 people (37,040 households) were displaced (IDPs) and an additional 79,631 people (15,927 households) were affected. The displaced people are in dire situation, taking refuge in substandard and overcrowded shelters such as schools and health facilities or out in the open air. The IDPs rely on wild plant leaves and roots to fill the food gap. Assessments also revealed that 72 per cent of cropland was damaged (mostly the staple maize) and, on average, eight per cent of livestock have reportedly died, mostly poultry. Destruction of properties and of social infrastructure is also rampant.

Water supply schemes are damaged and/or contaminated by flood waters. Of 917 water schemes in 10 affected woredas, 270 are not functional and require maintenance. At least 77 health facilities are affected by the floods across the 12 woredas, leaving the population in these areas without access to health services. There is high risk of water-borne diseases outbreak due to stagnant water and poor hygiene and sanitation; as well as risks of scabies, measles, and respiratory tract infection due to overcrowding in IDP sites. Meanwhile, at least 135 schools (99 primary and 36 secondary) were affected by flooding, affecting the education of 56,006 children.

Additional flood risks are high given the continuing rainfall. The Government and humanitarian partners are gradually improving the flood response although still not commensurate with the high needs.