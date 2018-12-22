22 Dec 2018

Ethiopia - Forced displacement in Guji and Gedeo zones (DG ECHO, humanitarian partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Dec 2018 View Original

Over the past week, local authorities and humanitarian partners in Gedeo zone (SNNP region) have reported the arrival of over 15 000 displaced ethnic Gedeos originating from Guji zone of Oromiya (Kersha, Hambella Wamena, Birbisa Kojowa woredas). They had been returned to West Guji by the authorities in August, after having fled their homes in April – June due to massive, targeted violence. Since this return, instead of actually resettling in their homes, they lived in collective sites in the urban centres of their places of origin, not able to move to their farms due to persistent insecurity, as well as destroyed or occupied properties. Due to a surge in insecurity and violence, they are now fleeing again. No humanitarian assistance has reached those new IDPs yet, and they are entirely relying on the host communities. DG ECHO, which is funding a number of partner organization to assist IDPs and returnees in Gedeo and Guji zones, advocates for unrestricted access to people in need and for all returns to be voluntary.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.