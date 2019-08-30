Ethiopia Food Security Outlook Update, August 2019

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) persists as food prices increase and drought recovery continues

KEY MESSAGES

• Due to below average Belg and Deyr/Hagaya rains large areas of Somali, Eastern Oromia, and northeastern Afar regions are anticipated to remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) through January 2020. Localized flooding associated with above average Kiremt rains in parts of Amhara and Gambela region as well as South Omo zone in SNNPR has caused displacement, crop damage, and livestock deaths, restricting typical food and income access. As a result, some households are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2.

• The ongoing average to above average Kiremt rainfall is expected to improve Meher crop production. However, the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MoANR) reports, desert locusts have been spotted in Somali, Afar,

Amhara, Tigray, and Oromia regions with a high likelihood of decreased crop production. As per MoANR, no crop damage has been reported, although, locust breeding remains a high threat and strict monitoring with early control is needed to prevent crop and pasture damage.

• According to the Food Security Cluster, humanitarian assistance delivery, across the country has been irregular and delayed. An immediate, regular and sustained resumption of assistance is needed to protect livelihoods and reduce food consumption gaps. Despite delays in assistance delivery, food assistance reached about 93, 55 and 3.5 percent of the plan in the first three rounds of distribution as of the first week of August. As a result, assistance is likely improving outcomes among beneficiaries; however, it is not expected to drive improvements in the area-level outcomes.