Ethiopia Food Security Outlook Update, April 2020

Food security deteriorates with COVID-19 restrictions and persistent price increases

Key Messages

Food security outcomes are expected to worsen across many central and eastern parts of the country due to the combined effects of COVID-19 related economic impacts, persistent price increases, the high inflation rate, desert locusts and other pest infestations, and weather shocks. Currently, most of the affected areas are expected to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Moreover, poor households in urban areas who have lost income associated with COVID-19 restrictions are expected to face increased difficulty meeting their non-food and in some cases their food needs. The population experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes is expected to peak from June to September, as this is the lean season in meher-dependent areas, where the largest proportion of the population lives.

To date, the performance of belg rainfall has been mixed with favorable conditions in the southern and eastern half of SNNPR and adjoining areas of western Oromia. However, in eastern and southern Tigray, eastern Amhara as well as northern Afar seasonal rainfall was erratic, delayed in onset, and slightly below-average. As a result, belg planting was delayed in these areas and in some cases, farmers were deterred from planting despite heavy April rainfall. Whereas, the favorable gu/genna rains have supported good production prospects for pastoral and agropastoral communities of Somali and southern Oromia.