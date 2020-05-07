Ethiopia
Ethiopia Food Security Outlook Update, April 2020
Food security deteriorates with COVID-19 restrictions and persistent price increases
Key Messages
Food security outcomes are expected to worsen across many central and eastern parts of the country due to the combined effects of COVID-19 related economic impacts, persistent price increases, the high inflation rate, desert locusts and other pest infestations, and weather shocks. Currently, most of the affected areas are expected to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Moreover, poor households in urban areas who have lost income associated with COVID-19 restrictions are expected to face increased difficulty meeting their non-food and in some cases their food needs. The population experiencing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes is expected to peak from June to September, as this is the lean season in meher-dependent areas, where the largest proportion of the population lives.
To date, the performance of belg rainfall has been mixed with favorable conditions in the southern and eastern half of SNNPR and adjoining areas of western Oromia. However, in eastern and southern Tigray, eastern Amhara as well as northern Afar seasonal rainfall was erratic, delayed in onset, and slightly below-average. As a result, belg planting was delayed in these areas and in some cases, farmers were deterred from planting despite heavy April rainfall. Whereas, the favorable gu/genna rains have supported good production prospects for pastoral and agropastoral communities of Somali and southern Oromia.
The government declared a state of emergency in early April and imposed some travel restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Despite these efforts, the number of cases continues to increase, while movement restrictions have limited economic activity and livelihood options in some areas, especially among urban households and migratory labor dependent households. In many cases, urban unskilled daily laborers are returning to their rural home areas, which increases competition for local unskilled labor income earning opportunities. As a result, daily rates for casual and informal labor are expected to decrease, reducing cash income for poorer rural households, many of who rely on these income sources after food stocks from their harvests run out. As the lean season approaches in crop production areas, this labor forms an increasingly crucial source of cash income.