Ethiopia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated March 6, 2018
Situation
Due to the lingering effects of the 2015-2016 El Niño-induced drought and multiple consecutive droughts, an estimated 7.9 million people in Ethiopia require emergency food assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). An additional 8 million chronically food-insecure people are supported by the Government of Ethiopia (GoE)-led Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).
Vulnerable households in southeastern Ethiopia will continue to face Crisis (IPC 3) and Emergency (IPC 4)* levels of acute food insecurity through mid-2018, with sustained, large-scale assistance needed, particularly in Somali Region, to prevent further deterioration in the food security and nutrition situation, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. Severe drought has decimated livestock herds and sharply reduced crop production. Large-scale sustained food assistance is needed to mitigate very high levels of acute malnutrition and the threat of loss of life, particularly in Dollo, Korahe and Jarar zones in Somali Region.
The drought in Somalia and conflict in Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan and Eritrea have resulted in an influx of refugees into Ethiopia, which hosts 901,235 refugees as of January, reports the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees. During January, 7,895 refugees arrived in Ethiopia, primarily from South Sudan, bringing the total of South Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia to more than 428,900.
*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal—IPC 1—to Famine—IPC 5.
Response
In partnership with Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Food for the Hungry (FH), Relief Society of Tigray (REST) and World Vision (WV), the USAID Office of Food for Peace (FFP) targets food-insecure Ethiopians with long-term development interventions through the PSNP to reduce chronic food insecurity. PSNP is also the first line of response in targeted areas during any food security crisis. With an annual contribution to the PSNP of approximately $125 million, FFP addresses the basic food needs of approximately 1.56 million chronically food-insecure people through the regular seasonal transfer of food and cash resources, while supporting the creation of assets that generate economic benefit to the communities as a whole.
FFP partners with the UN World Food Program (WFP) and CRS to provide emergency food assistance to those affected by climatic and other shocks, as well as contributes to meeting the basic energy requirements of refugees. In addition, FFP provides specialized nutrition commodities for the treatment of acute malnutrition to WFP, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the USAID Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance’s health and nutrition partners. In Fiscal Year 2017, FFP also provided resources to WFP for local and regional procurement of cereals, pulses and specialized nutrition commodities.