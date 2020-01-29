29 Jan 2020

Ethiopia: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated January 27, 2020

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 27 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (271.31 KB)

Conflict and climatic shocks contribute to elevated emergency needs and population displacement in Ethiopia, according to the country’s 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). Nationwide, about 8.4 million people may require humanitarian assistance during the year, with violence, erratic rainfall, pest infestations, and disease outbreaks negatively affecting the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable people.

SITUATION

• Favorable mid-2019 rainfall is likely facilitating average October-to-January national crop yields, increasing food availability among farming households and in markets. Meanwhile, above-average late-2019 rainfall in southern pastoral areas will likely augment water availability, pasture generation, and livestock and milk production, leading to improved food security conditions for many animal-raising households, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET).

• However, some farmers will collect below-average harvests due to localized desert locust infestations and irregular precipitation. Ongoing intercommunal violence is also hampering livelihoods activities and driving displacement, undermining food security in some areas. In addition, recent flooding in parts of Somali Region caused crop losses, displacement, and thousands of livestock deaths. As a result, Stressed (IPC 2) levels of acute food insecurity may persist in much of eastern Ethiopia through May, with Crisis (IPC 3) outcomes likely in parts of Afar; Amhara; Oromiya; Somali; Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples (SNNP); and Tigray regions, FEWS NET reports.*

• The HNO notes that about 3.2 million Ethiopians were internally displaced due to conflict and climatic shocks as of early 2019; by May, however, the Government of Ethiopia had returned 2.1 million displaced people to prior areas of residence. As of November 2019, relief partners estimated that 2 million people were internally displaced in Ethiopia. Ethiopia also hosts 735,000 refugees from nearby nations, such as South Sudan and Somalia.

*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of acute food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5).

RESPONSE

• In partnership with Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Food for the Hungry, Relief Society of Tigray, and World Vision, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) conducts long-term development interventions through the Government of Ethiopia-led Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP), which aims to reduce chronic food insecurity. FFP activities help address the basic needs of vulnerable Ethiopians through regular transfers of in-kind food and cash resources, while supporting the creation of assets, like beehives and water catchments, that generate economic benefit for the participating community.

• FFP partners with a CRS-led consortium to provide emergency food assistance to Ethiopians affected by conflict and other shocks, and with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to distribute food assistance to refugees and Ethiopians facing acute food insecurity. FFP also provides specialized nutrition commodities for the treatment of acute malnutrition to WFP, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Additionally, IRC leads a rapid response mechanism jointly funded by FFP and USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.