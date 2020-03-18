Ethiopia: Flow Monitoring Survey Report - Round I: October - December 2019

Flow Monitoring is one of the four components of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), a system that tracks and monitors displacement and population mobility. Flow Monitoring generally relies on two tools, (i) Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR), which observes migration flows and produces quantitative, observational data based on groups arriving or departing together and (ii) Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS) which produces qualitative data on intentions and profiles of individuals.

Both exercises are conducted at flow monitoring points (FMPs), which are often major transport hubs or key border crossings points of high mobility, identified through extensive consultation with key informants. These key informants are often government officials, local community leaders, and humanitarian partners who have widespread knowledge about population mobility in their respective locations.

Data is collected on a daily basis during regular working hours at these points by trained *Migrants who did not give their consent to be interviewed and migrants who have participated in the survey before were thanked and the interviews were discontinued. enumerators and supervised by designated field staff. It is important to note that this methodology allows for regular information on trends along or within a specific network of points that track a particular migratory route in question. However, the restricted geographic coverage, time constraint and self-reported nature of responses all constitute limitations to the methodology, which does not provide representative data but rather an indication of trends.

The findings in this report are reflective of data collected from 1 October to 31 December 2019. During this period, a total of 30,953 movements were observed through Flow Monitoring Registry, and 1,855 migrants responded to the Flow Monitoring Survey. However, of the FMS sample, 66 respondents had already participated in the survey before and 86 respondents did not consent to being interviewed, bringing the sample size to 1,703 respondents. Children below the age of 14 years old were not asked to participate in the survey.