Ethiopia: Flow Monitoring Survey Report - Round 7: May - July 2021

Between 1 May and 31 July 2021, DTM Ethiopia surveyed a total of 2,680 migrants across 5 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). These FMPs are located in Metema, Galafi, Dawale,Tog Wochale and Moyale. Of the 1,265 migrants who revealed their main occupation prior to departure, the largest group were skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers (492 individuals or 39%).

67% of individuals surveyed (2,193 migrants) cited economic reasons as the main motivator for embarking on their journey, and this was consistent across all routes. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remained the most reported intended destination for outgoing flows.