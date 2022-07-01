Ethiopia: Flow Monitoring Survey Report | Round 4: August - October 2020

Between 1 August and 31 October 2020, DTM Ethiopia surveyed a total of 1,911 migrants across 6 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). These FMPs are located in Humera, Metema, Galafi, Moyale, Dawale and Tog Wochale. The majority of movements were motivated by economic reasons (74.5%), followed by marriage, family reunification or family formation (12.3%). Of those that reported an intended final destination, the highest proportion reported planning to travel to Sudan, and the most reported reason for choosing a final destination country was job opportunities (50%) followed by returning to their home countries (19%).