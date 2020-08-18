Ethiopia: Floods - Flash Update No. 3, As of 18 August 2020

Overview

As per the kiremt season (June – September) weather forecast by the National Meteorological Agency, all kiremt rainreceiving areas are getting normal to above normal rainfall. The heavy rainfall and discharge of filled dams in some areas, have caused flooding and landslides, displacing people in several parts of the country.

In western Ethiopia, heavy rainfalls have led to flooding in the lowlands of Gambella region and landslide in East Wollega zone, Oromia region.

In eastern Ethiopia, flooding occurred in Shabelle and Siti zones, Somali region in early August. At least 26 woredas across the region were already affected by flooding in April 2020.

In northern Ethiopia, heavy rains in the highlands of Amhara and Tigray regions, the backflow of the Tendaho dam and the overflow of Awash River continue to pose heightened risk of flooding in Afar region during the remainder of the kiremt season. At least 13 woredas were already affected by flooding in Afar, displacing 40,731 people in July and August.

In southern Ethiopia, flooding in Dawuro, Goffa, Gurage Hadya, Keffa, Silte and South Omo zones of SNNPR in July and August 2020, as well as in West Guji zone of Oromia region in May and August 2020 have led to displacement and loss of livelihood.

Overall, at least 151,828 people were affected by recent floods (July and August), including 100,176 people displaced as of mid-August, including 40,731 people displaced in Afar, 20,868 people displaced in Somali, 1,125 people displaced in Oromia (excluding the 141 people displaced by landslide in East Wollega zone), 25,703 people displaced in SNNP and 11,749 people displaced in Gambella.

The risk of further flooding is high during the remainder of the kiremt season1. The Federal and regional flood task forces continue to implement flood mitigation and response measures, including warning communities in flood-prone areas.