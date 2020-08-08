Ethiopia – Floods, Flash Update As of 6 August 2020

Highlights

• More than 30,000 people have been displaced due to floods in Afar, Gambella, Oromia, and SNNP regions since 20 July.

• The National Flood Plan1 estimates 2,066,683 people to be affected by river and flash floods during the 2020 kiremt season.

Out of which, 434,154 people (21 per cent of the total at risk population) across the country are likely to be displaced. US$ 103,314,395 is required to implement the Plan.

• Additionally, the flood alerts #12 and #23, released by the National Flood Task Force, highlighted the areas at risk of flooding to inform mitigation and preparedness measures. The flood alerts were developed following the weather outlooks released by the National Meteorology Agency.

Situation Update

In Afar region, the overflow of Awash River and flash floods in the first week of August already displaced 19,626 people - 8,480 in Asayta, 3,180 in Dubti, 1,420 in Garani,1,200 in Teru, 1,080 in Dallol, 1,034 in Dulea, 1,004 in Gelalo, 100 in Awash Fentale, 800 in Afambo and 500 in Mille woredas. A Government-led multiagency rapid assessment was conducted from 02-05 August to gauge the level of damage and identify urgent humanitarian needs. Findings will be presented to the Regional Flood Task Force on 06 August.

In Amhara region, the overflow of Rib River on 29 July submerged the main road from Wereta to Gonder and from Debre Tabor to Gonder in Fogera woreda, South Gonder zone. More than 1,000 people were affected in Shanna kebele of Lebokemikem and Fogera woredas.

In SNNP region, flood and landslide in the first week of August reportedly displaced some 1,740 people in Adyo, Decha, Gimbo and Tello woredas of Kefa zone.

In Oromia region, 160 households (1,125 people) were displaced in early August due to the overflow of Lake Abaya in Dibicha kebele of Abaya woreda, West Guji zone. The displaced peope are currently residing with host communities and their urgent needs are shelter and NFIs. Similarly, in East Wollega zone, heavy rainfall/land slide displaced 34 households (141 people) in Gari kebele of Guto Gida woreda.

In Gambella region, flooding is damaging croplands, and destroying crops in several woredas, including Jor, Gog, Itang special woreda, Gambella woreda, Gambella town, Jikaw and Lare. All major rivers in the region are filled at full capacity. The Jor woreda Disaster Preparedness, Prevention and Food Security Office (DDPFSO) reported that maize crops on 406.9 hectares of land have been totally damaged by the floods(Thoo, Alemi, Othuol01, Othuol 02, Oraha, Lero, Agnela and Gugn kebeles). In addition, 6,892 people were displaced in Gugn kebele and 2,395 people were displaced in Wantowa woreda of Nuer zone.

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) has provided food, NFI, boats and an helicopter to support regional Governments’ flood response efforts. Critical gaps identified include additional boats and budget to cover the full operation.

Following the release of the Flood Plan, the National Flood Task Force coordinated the pre-positioning of essential supplies in key locations across the country. Because of pre-positioning done by Food, WaSH, Shelter/NFI and Nutrition clusters, some of the affected people could be reached within the first 72 hours.

OCHA supports flood preparedness and reponse through co-facilitation of flood task forces at national and reigional level, facilitating the development of preparedness and response plans, and advocacy efforts for resource mobilization and long-lasting solutions with key government and non-government counterparts.