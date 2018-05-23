Ethiopia: Floods Emergency Plan of Action Final Report DREF n° 1 MDRET018

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 8 September 2017, rainfall attributed to the Kiremt rains began falling in Ethiopia, leading to extensive flooding. The Ambeira zone in Afar region, as well as special zones surrounding Addis Ababa (the capital), Jima, South-east Shewa, and South-west Shewa in the Oromia region were worst affected by the rains and flooding. It was estimated that a total of 18,628 households (HHs) or (93,140 people) where affected, of which 7,270 HHs (36,350 people) had been displaced.

In the background of these recent floods, the situation was further complicated by an escalation of the civil unrest along the Oromia and Somali border, which stretches more than 1,000km. Indeed, ethnic clashes led to the displacement of more than 45,000 HHs (225,000 people) from Oromia and Somali regions, including the neighbouring Hareri region. The floods and conflict affected the same areas in Oromia and Somali regions, therefore creating a complex situation.

To support Ethiopia Red Cross in responding to these floods, on 22 September 2017, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) launched an operation for CHF 269,051 to reach 2,103 households or 10,515 people with provision of essential emergency relief and shelter assistance for a period of three months. However, on 20 December 2017, the operation was extended by two months through an operations update, bringing the operational timeframe to five months. Indeed, this no-cost timeframe extension was to enable completion of procurement of Emergency Shelter/NFI kits and to allow ERCS to reallocate 27,773.41 Swiss francs planned for the “Inception workshop”, “monitoring and distribution” and “transportation” budget lines to offset the projected over expenditure under ES/NFI procurement caused by increase in prices on the local market. This extension also allowed for completion of procurement of items for replenishment.

The major donors and partners of the DREF include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the USA, as well as DG ECHO, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), AECID, the Medtronic and Zurich Foundations and other corporate and private donors. The IFRC, on behalf of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS), extends hearty thanks to all partners for their generous contributions