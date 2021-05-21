Ethiopia – Floods (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 May 2021)

Since late April, flooding caused by heavy rain has been affecting Afar, SNNP and Somali Regions of Ethiopia, resulting in at least 16 fatalities.

In Afar Region, around 27,400 people have been displaced due to flooding, while localised rains and the overflowing of rivers in the highlands has caused flooding in Somali Region, displacing 890 people and affecting over 500 households.

In Benishangul-Gumuz, the recent floods and bad weather have wiped out communal shelters, which included food and non-food items.