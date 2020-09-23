Ethiopia
Ethiopia - Floods (DG ECHO, Government of Ethiopia, UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September)
Widespread flooding caused by the overflow of Awash River has been reported across Afar Regional State (northern Ethiopia). According to the latest report published by the Government of Ethiopia, more than 144,000 individuals have been displaced, after the overflow of Kesem, Tendaho, and Koka dams on Awash River.
Flood waters damaged 105 schools, 200 section of roads, 6 bridges and more than 50,000 hectares of cropland.
Approximately 250,000 people have been affected by the flood event.
On 23-24 September, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over central-eastern Ethiopia, and over central-eastern South Sudan, while light to moderate rain is expected over most of South Sudan.