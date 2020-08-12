Ethiopia
Ethiopia - Floods (DG ECHO, ETHIOMET, NEEC, UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2020)
- Widespread floods have been reported across several regions of the country since late July, affecting approximately 55,000 people.
- The worst hit regions are Afar, Gambella, Amhara, Oromia, Somali and SNNP.
- According to the National Emergency Coordination Centre (NEEC), as of 7 August, 33,000 people have been displaced, mostly in Afar Region (more than 19,500 people) following the overflow of Awash River. Additional damage to crops has been reported over Gambella Region.
- National authorities along with humanitarian partners started to support the most affected with hygiene, sanitation and shelter assistance.
- The current cholera outbreak in the country (more than 6,000 cases) also requires an urgent response in flood affected areas of SNPP region, where cholera has been spreading to new areas recently.
- Several dams have reached the maximum level and some of them (Gibe and Tekeze) started to discharge, increasing the floods risk across the downstream localities.
- The National Flood Plan estimates over 2 million people to be affected by river and flash floods during the 2020 kiremt season. Out of which, over an estimated 400,000 displaced people.