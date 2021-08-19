Ethiopia: Floods in Amhara - Final Report (MDRET023)

Description of the disaster

Following above average rains experienced in the country led to massive flooding in five regions Afar, Oromia, Gambella, SNNPR (Southern Nations Nationalities, People’s Region), Somali and Amhara regions between June and September 2020. The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) reports indicated that about 1,017,854 people were affected and 292,863 people were displaced by floods across the country since the beginning of the rainy season. The floods killed livestock, destroyed crops, and damaged homes and public infrastructure to an extent not seen in decades.

Ethiopia Red Cross was among the first responders in providing lifesaving interventions to those affected by the flooding in Afar, Oromia, and SNNPR regions through other bilateral support and its contingency preparedness capacity. The flooding further stretched to Amhara, south Gondar zone, where rapid assessment conducted by south Gondar Branch necessitated funding for displaced population in IDP status. Based on this, a DREF Operation was launched on 27 September 2020 for CHF 392,993 to provide immediate support to 1,886 households (11,316 people) affected by floods in Amhara region, South Gondar zone through the provision of emergency shelter and household items, livelihoods and basic needs (cash), health promotion, and safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) to alleviate suffering and reduce impact of the floods. An Operation Update was later published on 22 December 2020 to allow a one-month no cost timeframe extension of the operation. This was because the tender technical evaluation committee could not convene the tender evaluation meeting as planned due to unforeseen new emergencies and the engagement of the National Society’s relevant technical experts on field missions. This resulted in two weeks delay in overall implementation of the operation, thus the need for an extension. Overall, the operation lasted 5 months.