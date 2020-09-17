Ethiopia Flood Response Plan - 2020 Kiremt Season Floods (September 2020)

CONTEXT

According to the National Meteorology Agency’s weather forecast for September 2020, the kiremt rain is expected to continue in all zones of Tigray, Benishangul Gumuz, Gambella, East and West Gojjam, North Shewa, Bahir Dar Zuria, Awi, North and South Gonder, North and South Wollo zones in Amhara, East and West Wollega, Jimma, Illubabor, North West Shewa and North Shewa zones, Arsi, Bale, East and West Hararge zones in Oromia, Jigjiga zone in Somali, Hadiya, Gurage, Wolayita, Dawuro, Gamo Gofa, Keffa, Bench Maji, Gedio, Segen, South Omo zones in SNNP, Harari and Sidama regions, as well as in Dire Dawa and Addis Ababa cities. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in some parts of the country. Meanwhile, Siti, Fik, Degahabur, and Gode zones in Somali region, and the Southern Oromia zones will likely receive near normal rainfall during the month.

Heavy and prolonged kiremt rains led to flooding and landslide incidents in Afar, Oromia, Gambella, SNNP, Somali and Amhara regions in June and September. Latest National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) reports indicate that close to 1,017,854 people are affected and 292,863 people are displaced by floods across the country.

This National Flood Response Plan aims to provide directions and guidance at federal level, while providing the template and directions for the regional and sub-regional partners to adapt to local contexts and come up with their own response plan.