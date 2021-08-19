Ethiopia
Ethiopia - Flash floods (Ethiomet, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)
On 17-18 August, flash floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported across Addis Ababa capital city (central Ethiopia) leading to casualties.
According to media reports, at least seven people have died and dozens have been injured. A number of individuals have been displaced, while several areas of Addis Ababa have been affected by extensive damage caused by floodwater.
More heavy rainfall is forecast over Addis Ababa over 19-21 August.