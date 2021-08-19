Ethiopia

Ethiopia - Flash floods (Ethiomet, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)

  • On 17-18 August, flash floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported across Addis Ababa capital city (central Ethiopia) leading to casualties.

  • According to media reports, at least seven people have died and dozens have been injured. A number of individuals have been displaced, while several areas of Addis Ababa have been affected by extensive damage caused by floodwater.

  • More heavy rainfall is forecast over Addis Ababa over 19-21 August.

