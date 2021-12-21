Ethiopia: Flash Analysis and Prediction (20 December 2021)

With the conflict in stalemate, and neither side strong enough to hold “key terrain”, the TDF will shift to guerrilla warfare tactics as it seeks to consolidate and secure supply lines from Sudan into Mekelle. Meanwhile Ethiopia’s economy – despite support from the Chinese – will remain fragile.

● Mainstream Media (MSM) reported claims that the Tigray Defence Forces (TDF) had recaptured the towns of Lalibela and Gashena on 13 December.

● These see-saw changes in the front lines suggest that neither side is currently strong enough to hold what the military calls ‘key terrain’ across the whole front.

● The TDF now looks LIKELY to revert to the same guerrilla tactics that were honed during the conflict in the 1980s.

● The other key objective for the TPLF is breaking the government blockade of Tigray in order to prevent a famine and also to secure key military logistical supply lines from Sudan.

● Major changes of control on the ground remain relatively UNLIKELY in the coming ten days.

● The insecure supply route from Sudan could become an existential threat to the TPLF’s survival.

● Chinese Foreign Minister (FM) Wang Yi arrived in Addis Ababa on 01 December for a two-day visit which is a visible boost to Addis, and which will certainly continue its pivot towards more autocratic allies such as Turkey and UAE.

● Ethiopian government borrowing surged by 169.4% in the last quarter of the year, despite a large auction of T-bills.

● The Ministry of Finance acknowledged that the budget deficit for the fiscal year of 2021 -22 was projected to reach just under three billion USD of which 66.8% was expected to be foreign aid.

● The government’s move to diversify its diplomatic and economic allies will support its economy; it has also decided to keep over half a billion dollars secured from the IMF under Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

● However the continued strains of COVID-19 and the need to maintain spending on military hardware will continue to strain the economy, which will remain fragile at best.