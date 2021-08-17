Ethiopia: Facts and figures, January - June 2021

The ICRC is present in Ethiopia since the beginning of the 1977 Ethio-Somalia armed conflict. Its current main activity is to help people in the country affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence. In the 2021 first half year, ICRC’s humanitarian activities mainly focused on response to humanitarian crisis caused by the fighting in northern Ethiopia with a focus on Tigray region and on community needs due to inter-communal clashes in other parts of the country. The following are the major humanitarian activities undertaken from January to June 2021.