19 Jul 2019

Ethiopia: Facts and figures, January - June 2019

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (273.66 KB)

Ethiopia: Responding to the needs of people affected by armed conflict and ethnic violence in 2019

The ICRC has been present in Ethiopia since the beginning of the 1977 Ethio-Somalia armed conflict. Today, our major activities in the country include visiting places of detention to assess the treatment and living conditions of detainees and ensuring people with physical disabilities have access to quality and sustainable physical rehabilitation services. We also work with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) to restore family links and provide assistance to people displaced by ethnic conflict.

In 2019, the ICRC has visited 34 different places of detention and provided blankets, clothes, and hygienic, educational, and recreational items to detainees across the country. Working with the ERCS, we exchanged over 1,000 Red Cross Messages, and provided free phone calls for South Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia and returnees from Eritrea and Saudi Arabia. Our teams also provided basic medical supplies and emergency kits to primary health care units and hospitals.

Highlights of our work in Ethiopia between January and June 2019

Visited over 33,000 detainees in 34 places of detention to assess their treatment and condition

Provided blankets, clothes, and hygienic, educational, and recreational items to 22,200 detainees

Provided over 12,000 free phone calls to refugees and returnees in Ethiopia

Distributed plastic shelters, sleeping mats, blankets, jerry cans, soap, and cooking utensils to over 48,000 displaced people

Donated seeds and agricultural tools to 70,000 people affected by ethnic violence

Provided financial assistance to 29,000 people affected by ethnic violence

Enabled 4,600 people with disabilities access to physical rehabilitation services in nine ICRC-supported physical rehabilitation centres

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.