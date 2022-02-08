Ethiopia: Facts and figures, January - December 2021

Violence and fighting in the northern part of Ethiopia, severely impacted the civilian population during the year 2021.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes looking for shelter and safety.

The ICRC works throughout Ethiopia, including in Amhara, Afar, Tigray, Oromia and Somali regions, assisting people affected by conflict and violence in a neutral and impartial manner. In 2021, ICRC's humanitarian activities focused on providing essential medical supplies, supporting internally displaced communities by distributing essential household items, rehabilitating water systems to facilitate access to clean water to thousands of people and visiting detainees.

16, 139 farming households affected by the conflict in the Tigray region supported with seeds.

1.74 million people benefited from water and habitat projects.

31,069 Detainees visited to assess their living conditions and promote humane treatment.

115,745 Phone calls to refugees and other persons who lost contact with their loved ones.

9,900 PWDs received access to physical rehabilitation services.

253 military officers of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) trained on basics of IHL.