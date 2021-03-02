Ethiopia – Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray

950,000 Number of People in Tigray Requiring Assistance Prior to the Conflict

2.3 MILLION Number of People Targeted Through the Northern Ethiopia HRP

4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance

61,347 Number of Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November

 The conflict in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray Region continues to generate large-scale humanitarian needs and result in civilian deaths, population displacement, and protection violations. Relief actors remain unable to access areas not controlled by the GoE.

 Food insecurity will likely worsen in conflict-affected areas of central and eastern Tigray in the coming months without sustained humanitarian assistance, according to FEWS NET.

 Through the USAID/BHA-supported CRS-led JEOP,

REST had reached more than 373,000 people with emergency food assistance in central and southeastern Tigray as of February 12.