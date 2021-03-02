Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia – Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray
950,000 Number of People in Tigray Requiring Assistance Prior to the Conflict
2.3 MILLION Number of People Targeted Through the Northern Ethiopia HRP
4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance
61,347 Number of Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November
The conflict in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray Region continues to generate large-scale humanitarian needs and result in civilian deaths, population displacement, and protection violations. Relief actors remain unable to access areas not controlled by the GoE.
Food insecurity will likely worsen in conflict-affected areas of central and eastern Tigray in the coming months without sustained humanitarian assistance, according to FEWS NET.
Through the USAID/BHA-supported CRS-led JEOP,
REST had reached more than 373,000 people with emergency food assistance in central and southeastern Tigray as of February 12.