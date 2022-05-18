Ethiopia ES/NFI Cluster Stock and Pipeline Report (As of March 2022)

Overview

In parallel to the 41 partners providing the ES/NFI response in 8 regions, the Core Pipeline (CP) is managed by IOM, SWAN, and IRC, serving as fundamental lifesaving rapid response mechanisms. The IRC pipeline is mainly ESNFI kits, while IOM/RRF holds diverse ES/NFI response modalities such as emergency shelter kits, cash for rent, communal shelters, and ESNFI kits.

This dashboard highlights the first three months of 2022 and the anticipated spikes during the first half of 2022, brought on by interventions of the Drought related displacements, the opening of the Abala route and the incoming of the raining on which the cluster plans scaling up on the provision of the Shelter in both Northern Ethiopia response and other parts of the country.

Ongoing conflict and its shift to new locations and the fluidity of the conflict line in the Northern Ethiopia crises have exacerbated needs for shelter and non-food items. The immediate availability of basic stock items is essential to ensure swift delivery of assistance to meet acute needs. In some contexts, the availability of such items in the local market can mean that swift procurement in response to an emergency event is sufficient to maintain an acceptable level of response capacity.

It is the Cluster’s belief, however, that current market structures in Ethiopia are not sufficient to support rapid procurement of the items needed for the type of response envisaged. Ensuring that appropriate ESNFI items can be made available swiftly in an emergency response situation through pre-positioning is essential for saving lives. It is equally necessary that sufficient human and logistical resources are in place to deliver the assistance to where it is most needed.

Essential items that may reach the breaking point are emergency shelter kits considering that around 830k IDPs live in the collective sites and of which 88% reported either without shelter or in overcrowded situations.