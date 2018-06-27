Ethiopia: Escalating inter-communal violence displaces close to 1M people

Close to one million people are believed to be displaced around Gedeo and West Guji Zones - in the Oromia and SNNP regions, respectively - due to escalating inter-communal violence since early June 2018. Authorities in Gedeo registered more than 793,000 displaced, while at least 185,000 are believed to be in West Guji zone, where registration is still limited due to insecurity.

IDPs are mostly settled with already food insecure relatives or residing in cramped public buildings at the most densely populated parts of the country. Food has been provided by Government, while emergency shelter and Non-Food Items have been provided by both the Government and humanitarian partners.

Last week, the Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners have jointly launched a Response Plan requesting US$117.7 million for the coming six months to deliver immediate life-sustaining assistance and access to basic services to over 818,000 men, women and children displaced. Approximately $6.99m has already been mobilized by Government and partners, but more funding is urgently needed, along with global stocks of emergency shelter and non-food items. There are fears that the situation will continue to deteriorate and that the number of displaced might increase.